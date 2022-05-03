Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 3 (ANI): More than 50 persons have been arrested in the Jodhpur violence, said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

"The kind of incident that took place on Parshuram Jayanti, Akha Teej and Eid is shameful. We inspected the spots wherever the incident occurred and wherever the motorcycles were set ablaze. Patience is needed. There is no time for blame game now," said the Minister.

"More than 50 people have been arrested. If some negligence by the administration is found, strict action will be taken," added Yadav.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a high-level meeting on Tuesday over the violence in Jodhpur.

Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, following Eid prayers. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

This followed the tense atmosphere which prevailed here on Monday after stone-pelting between two groups over objections raised over the raising of a flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle.

After stone-pelting started, police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd. Following the incidents, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area.

"I want to appeal to people to maintain peace. I've also instructed police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood," Gehlot told ANI.

Jodhpur district administration also suspended all mobile internet services in Jodhpur district, as a precautionary measure.

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am till further notice. (ANI)

