Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) More than 50 per cent of investments announced in the Invest Rajasthan Summit have been implemented, an official said Thursday.

Of the total of 2,091 projects, 1,074 projects are already implemented and 1,017 projects are under the implementation stage currently. A total of 4,195 cases were reviewed during the meeting," Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Veenu Gupta said in a statement.

Also Read | TMKOC #MeToo Scandal: Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Denies Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s Sexual Harassment Allegations; Accuses Her of Improper Conduct.

Gupta reviewed the progress of MoUs and LoIs signed at the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 here at Udhyog Bhawan.

During the meeting, Gupta emphasised the importance of establishing enterprises for the all-round development of the state.

Also Read | Adani Group Looks To Raise USD 2-2.5 Billion in First Share Sale Since Hindenburg Report.

She urged officials to help industries so that they don't have to face any difficulty in getting information related to setting up their enterprise or obtaining NOCs from various departments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)