Asit Kumarr Modi, along two others from the production house Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, were accused of sexual harassment in the work place by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit, has denied the allegations and said that they were the ones who removed the actress from the show. Production house Neela Telefilms also stated the same saying "she lacked basic discipline on set", and that complaints were regularly made about her to the production head, according to Times of India. Sunil Holkar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Actor, Dies at 40.

They also stated that she was abusive and "left the set without finishing her shoot." In addition to this, she also apparently drove her car at high speed not caring about who was in the way and also damaged set property. Asit Kumarr has stated that the allegations are being made due to her termination from the show and that they will take legal action.

