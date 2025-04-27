Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): Over the last three years, Ahmedabad has successfully planted more than 70 lakh trees, along with significant advancements in water conservation, including the development of the Sabarmati Riverfront and the restoration of lakes like Kankariya, according to a release from the Chief Minister's office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Ahmedabad's outstanding efforts in the April 27 episode of his popular program, 'Mann Ki Baat.' He also highlighted that Ahmedabad has emerged as a leading city in the fight against global warming, owing to its increased tree cover and proactive measures for enhancing water storage capacity.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remarked that the Prime Minister's praise would serve as a new source of inspiration for the state to advance the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam ' initiative throughout Gujarat, including in Ahmedabad.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state is fully committed to realising the resolutions set forth by the Prime Minister, including initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Catch the Rain.' Aiming for the holistic development of the state's cities and towns, the Urban Development Department has devised an ambitious plan for environmentally sustainable growth by designating this year as the Urban Development Year.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the Urban Development Department has made key decisions aimed at expanding the state's green cover.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has implemented large-scale rainwater harvesting initiatives under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, including the construction of percolating wells, Khambhati wells, and water conservation projects driven by public participation. A provision of Rs 200 crore has been allocated in the budget to scale these projects statewide.

Additionally, as part of water conservation, the state has also planned the interlinking of lakes in major cities during this Urban Development Year.

Prime Minister urged citizens to plant more trees through the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign to address the challenges of climate change, promote the well-being of Mother Earth, and secure a better future for generations to come.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has committed to planting over 50 lakh trees in urban areas before the upcoming monsoon as part of this campaign. Additionally, as part of the Urban Development Year 2025, plans are in place to establish more than 100 urban forests, each featuring over 40,000 trees and covering an area of over one hectare, in the state's major cities.

The state government has also mandated that one per cent of land in new town planning schemes be allocated for urban forests. Furthermore, 38 municipalities that previously lacked parks will now be developing new green spaces.

Under the steadfast guidance and visionary leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has achieved significant success in expanding the city's green cover. According to the data provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, more than 93 lakh trees have been planted in Ahmedabad between 2020-21 and 2024-25, including 70 lakh trees in the last three years.

The Mission Million Trees campaign, launched in Ahmedabad, has fostered extensive tree plantation with active citizen participation. Over the past five years, more than 260 urban forests and oxygen parks have been developed across the city. As a result of all these efforts, the average tree density rate, which was 6 per cent until 2023, has increased to 8.4 per cent in 2024. Due to campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' the current tree cover in Ahmedabad is 60 square kilometres, which constitutes about 12.5 per cent of the city's total area.

As a result of the coordinated efforts of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the green cover per capita has increased from 6.8 square kilometres in 2021 to 8.4 square kilometres in 2024. Moreover, tree-covered areas have expanded in 41 out of the 48 wards of the Municipal Corporation.

Under the leadership and guidance of CM Patel, the Urban Development Department is making remarkable progress in expanding green cover in urban areas during the Urban Development Year. This year, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has set an ambitious target of planting 40 lakh trees across the city.

Prime Minister's appreciation of the tree cover and water conservation efforts in Ahmedabad will serve as a source of inspiration for the entire state. (ANI)

