Chennai, April 27: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group IV notification for 2025, inviting applications for 3,935 vacancies across various government departments. The recruitment drive covers posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant (Non-Security and Security), Typist, Steno-Typist, Forest Guard, and others under different Tamil Nadu state services. Candidates must apply online through the official TNPSC website, www.tnpsc.gov.in, with the application window open until May 24, 2025, at 11:59 pm. New applicants must complete a one-time registration before applying.

Corrections in applications can be made between May 29 and May 31, 2025. The Group IV examination is scheduled for July 12, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The exam will be a single-stage written test, with rankings based on total marks. Eligibility requires candidates to have adequate knowledge of the Tamil language, proven through their educational background.

Major vacancies include 1,621 posts for Junior Assistant (Non-Security), 1,099 for Typist, 335 for Steno-Typist, and 239 for Junior Revenue Inspector. Other organisations involved include the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation, and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, among others.

TNPSC Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Look for the "Apply Online" section and choose "Group-IV" for the specific exam. Enter details like email, mobile number for OTR. Use your OTR credentials to fill the application form. Fill the TNPSC Application Form 2025 Scan and upload necessary documents. Pay application fee. Review, submit and download application fee for future reference.

This recruitment offers an excellent opportunity for aspirants seeking government positions in Tamil Nadu. Candidates are urged to carefully review the eligibility criteria and application process detailed in the notification and to apply early to avoid last-minute technical issues. For more information and to apply, candidates should visit the official TNPSC website.

