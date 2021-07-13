New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Over 800 Delhi government teachers have completed the TESOL English Language Certification Programme conducted in collaboration with the US Embassy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

The Delhi government in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office (RELO), US Embassy, launched the programme in 2017. With the onset of COVID-19, the training shifted online.

"Through the TESOL programme, more than 800 teachers have received quality training. When I interacted with teachers who completed this course, they told me how this programme helped them understand how intelligently English can be learned as a language, and not only as a subject.

"We all have been deeply concerned about what the future brings for our students, with the ongoing pandemic but I am rest assured that programmes like these will train our students who will impact lakhs of students and reassure them that they deserve quality education, no matter what it takes. This programme has solidified every teacher's command over the English language and I am certain our students will benefit plenty from this," Sisodia said.

Delhi's Director of Education Udit Prakash Rai said, "Our teachers have continuously praised this programme. This is not just a mere training programme, it has in fact given teachers a space to think in English and it has a deep impact on children. You stop growing when you stop learning. We live with this motto that learning should be engaging and this particular training has been engaging. Many teachers have benefitted from this training and imbibed English learning capabilities".

The Delhi government, in collaboration with the US Embassy, has also launched the TESOL "Training for Trainers Course Certificate" for teachers, which will include components of delivering engaging workshops, design development plan and overall drive pedagogical change.

