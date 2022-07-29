New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): As many as 92,288 legal literacy/awareness programmes were attended by 55,58,053 people in the year 2022-23 (upto June 2022), Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju informed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"While during the 2021-22, 58,41,26,827 people had attended 11,34,086 programmes organised for creating awareness /legal literacy in the country," he added.

The Government of India is planning to implement the October 2019 Centrally Sponsored Scheme for setting up Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of cases related to rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 31 States/ Union Territories of the country, the Ministry of Law and Justice informed on Friday.

The Union government started a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in October 2019 for setting up 1,023 FTSCs for a quicker trial of the cases pertaining to the rape and POCSO act.

According to the Ministry, a total of 728 FTSCs, including 408 exclusive POCSO Courts were made operational in 28 states and UTs of the country, as of June 30.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) have been collectively implementing different programs to create legal awareness about legal assistance for women and children.

DoJ through its Designing Innovative Solutions and Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) Scheme is implementing Pan India Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness Programme (LLLAP) for the disadvantaged sections including women and children.

The NALSA has, further, formulated 10 Schemes under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, for making legal services available under the provisions of the Act to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of economic or other disabilities.

The State Legal Services Authorities have been organizing legal awareness programmes to make people aware of the availability of free legal services to the entitled persons.

The Legal Services Authorities are also conducting programmes for making people aware of their rights and entitlements under various laws and government schemes, the statement read. (ANI)

