Chennai, Sept 11 (PTI): Over one crore people have travelled in city buses since the Tamil Nadu government resumed the public transport services from September 1, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) said on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu government had opened up malls and religious places of worship for the public in the Unlock 4 from September 1 onwards.

People resumed their normal activities nearly after five-and-a-half months, following the resumption of public transport.

The MTC said a revenue of over Rs 10 crore has been collected in the last 10 days by operating more than 2,400 buses daily.

According to a release from the MTC, about 1.01 crore commuters have travelled in its operated buses since September 1.

About six lakh people had travelled on day one of service and gradually the numbers increased. Owing to the increase in patronage, the corporation enhanced its services covering the areas catered by the suburban train service which has been temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The MTC has been operating more long-distance bus services from Chengalpet, Guduvanchery, Tambaram, Minjur, Ambattur and Avadi.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of allowing only those passengers wearing masks, disinfecting the buses after every trip besides the bus drivers and conductors using protective gear including masks, gloves and face shields, were strictly adhered to, the release added.PTI JSP SA SS

