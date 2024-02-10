New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked whether the Modi government is only for "Hindutva" and said the Babri Masjid will remain at the place where it was built.

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony on January 22, Owaisi said today 17 crore Muslims of India are feeling alienated and the country does not need "Baba Modi".

"Is the current government a government for a particular community? Is it a government only for Hindutva?" Owaisi said.

The light of Indian democracy is at its dimmest today, he said, adding "Babri Masjid remains and will remain where it was."

The AIMIM MP from Hyderabad further said, "Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb ? I respect Maryada Purushottam Ram, but I will continue to hate Nathuram Godse."

"Today the country does not need Baba Modi. I want to ask when the government replies to this debate will it focus on 140 crore Indians or only the Hindutva population?" he said.

He said the government through its actions is sending a message to the Muslims as to whether it wants to save its own life or want to pursue justice.

"I will continue to do my work staying within the framework of Constitution," Owaisi said.

