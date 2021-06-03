Shillong, Jun 3 (PTI) The owner of the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's in East Jaintia Hills district, in which five miners were feared trapped for four days, was arrested, an official said on Thursday.

The owner, Shining Langstang, was arrested from Sutnga village near the mine, the police official said.

The 'sordar' (mine manager) who fled the scene and threatened locals against opening up about the incident, is yet to be traced by the police.

There is no headway in the search for the trapped miners.

The miners are trapped for the last four days inside the illegal coal mine that was flooded after a dynamite explosion.

