Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI): A 50-litre per minute oxygen generation plant set up by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation that would serve patients admitted to the intensive care unit of the Government Hospital in Kurinjipadi was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam, the Foundation said on Tuesday.

HMIF is the philanthropic arm of the auto-maker Hyundai Motor India and the plant would address the oxygen requirement of close to 13 ICU beds at the hospital.

This oxygen plant, was recently inaugurated by Panneerselvam and the unit was one of the three plants set up in Tamil Nadu set up by the Foundation -- while the other two located in Kancheepuram and in Chennai, a press release said.

"The ongoing pandemic cast a spotlight on being prepared for any eventuality. Under our global vision, 'Progress for Humanity', we have been supporting the medical fraternity and community to strengthen the health infrastructure", HMIF Trustee, Ganesh Mani S said.

"Availability of continuous supply of oxygen is essential for saving critical patients and hence we stepped forward to set up this facility and make it self sufficient to meet any future demand", he added.

