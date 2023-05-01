New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced the opening of online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 for the public till September 15, 2023.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country after Bharat Ratna.

"Online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024 have opened on 1st May 2023. The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is September 15, 2023. The nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in )," the MHA said in a statement.

Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. Padma Awards seek to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements, service in all fields, disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

"The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society," said the statement.

"The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline," the statement added. (ANI)

