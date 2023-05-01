Bengaluru, May 01: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the SSLC Result Karnataka 2023 for Class 10 students very soon. Karnataka SSLC Result is expected to be announced this week on the official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The fixed date and time for the declaration of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 will be announced by the board authorities well in advance. This year, SSLC Exams were held from March 28 to April 11, 2023 at various test centres across the state. BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket.

SSLC Result 2023 Karnataka: How to Check

To check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023, all the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Log on to the official website -- karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “Karnataka SSLC 10th result” link Enter your application number, date of birth and other details Click on submit Your Karnataka SSLC 2023 will be displayed on the screen Download the same and take the print out of the same for future.

The answer key for the exams has also been released. In order to pass in the SSLC Result 2023, students from the state board must secure an aggregate of 35 percent marks. In case they fail to secure this aggregate, students would be required to appear for the supplementary exams. JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply.

In 2022, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent. 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lakh received A grades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).