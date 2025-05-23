Guwahati, May 23 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday handed over ex gratia to families of two victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The state cabinet had earlier announced providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the 26 people killed in the April 22 attack.

Cabinet ministers visited the residence of N Ramachandran in Kerala and J S Chandramouli in Vishakapatnam to hand over the assistance to their family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X.

“A month has passed since the tragic Pahalgam massacre but the victims will always remain in our hearts & their families in our prayers,” he said.

“My colleague Shri @iKaushikRai visited the family of Late N Ramachandran in Kerala to extend a token of support and solidarity to the family,” the CM said.

Rai, in another post on X, said he handed over the financial aid and a condolence letter to Sheela Ramachandran, the wife of N Ramachandran from Ernakulam, Kerala.

“Smt Sheela Ramachandran Ji, along with her daughter Smt Arathi Ramachandran and son Shri Aravind Ramachandran, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji over the phone for standing by them in this difficult time,” he added.

Sarma, in another post on X, said, “We stand firmly with the families of the victims of #PahalgamTerroristAttack. In Vishakapatnam, my cabinet colleague Shri @Pras21758Phukan offered prayers from the people of Assam and a token of support to the family of Late J.S Chandramouli.”

