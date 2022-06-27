Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was killed by BSF troops along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district early Monday, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said the area domination party noticed the intruder heading towards the border fence with an intention to cross over.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Acquits Woman Accused of Killing Her Epileptic Baby.

"Our party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention and continued his movement towards the fence", he said.

BSF troops fired three rounds at the intruder, the spokesman said, adding his body was found close to the fence.

Also Read | Sensex Rises 700 Points, Nifty Tops 15,900; IT Stocks Lead Gainers.

The body was handed over to the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)