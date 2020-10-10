Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) Pakistani troops violated ceasefire overnight by unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on civilian areas along the Line of Control and International Border in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Indian troops retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty.

“At about 1:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars, targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Makote sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” a defence spokesman said Saturday morning.

A police official said the heavy shelling caused fear and panic among the border residents.

The shelling stopped around 4.30 am, the official said.

The official also said Pakistani rangers targeted forward areas along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and they kept firing intermittently for five hours.

The firing from Pakistani side of the IB started around 11.45 pm Friday and continued till 4.40 am Saturday, the official said, adding the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated strongly.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman, Hamida Bi, was injured in Pakistani shelling on civilian areas in Qasba sector of Poonch on Friday, the official said, adding her condition was stated to be “stable”.

