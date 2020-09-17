Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector in Poonch district on Thursday.

The unprovoked ceasefire by the Pakistani side began at about 7 pm.

Indian Army is retaliating. Further details are awaited.

This morning Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district. (ANI)

