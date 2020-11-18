Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Pakistan resorted to unprovoked heavy firing using mortars and heavy machine guns in the Samba sector, the Border Security Force said on Wednesday.

The firing started around 9 pm on Tuesday night and continued till 4 am this morning.

The BSF retaliated strongly.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

