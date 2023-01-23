Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a 19-year-old Pakistani woman for allegedly forging her identity and illegally staying in the city.

According to the police, the woman identified as Iqra Jeevani had entered India last year through the porous India-Nepal border.

They said she is married to Mulayam Singh Yadav, a 25-year-old security guard from Uttar Pradesh, whom she met through a gaming app.

They are said to have met on the app and fell in love and later decided to get married, police sources said, following this she came to Nepal a few months ago where they got married. The couple then came to India crossing the India-Nepal border and reached Bihar.

Yadav brought Iqra Jeevani to Bengaluru, where he worked as a security guard, and the couple rented a house in Junnasandra.

He even got an Aadhaar card done for Iqra Jeevani after changing her name to Rava Yadav, mentioning her as his wife, and later she even applied for an Indian passport.

Her identity came to light when the Intelligence Bureau tracked Iqra Jeevani's trail, as she was trying to contact her family members back in Pakistan and alerted the state intelligence.

Based on the information, the city police gathered details about the couple, raided their house. They were questioned and have been arrested, police said.

Iqra Jeevani was subsequently handed over to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office ) officials, who later remanded her to a state home for women and are further investigating the case, sources said, adding that Singh has also been arrested.

A FIR has been registered under the relevant Section of the Foreigners Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the case. Govinda Reddy, the owner of the property where the couple was staying, has been booked under relevant section of the Foreigners Act for failing to inform police about the foreigner staying illegally in his building, police said.

