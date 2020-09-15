Palghar, Sep 15 (PTI) Guardian minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday said quake-resistant houses will be built in tremor- prone villages of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The district guardian minister visited villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas, which were rocked by a series of low-intensity earthquakes last week.

Also Read | ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Row: Freedom of Journalists Is Supreme, Would Be Disastrous for Any Democracy to Control the Press, Says S-G Tushar Mehta in Supreme Court.

Experts will be consulted to figure out ways to reduce the intensity of tremors and quake-resistant houses will be built in affected villages, Bhuse said.

A report will be submitted to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the same, he said.

Also Read | Toyota Motors Not to Expand Further in India Due to High Tax Regime? Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Quashes Fake Report.

The minister also released a booklet brought out by the District Disaster Control cell about measures to be taken during earthquakes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)