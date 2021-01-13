Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 13 (ANI): A resident of Panchkula on Wednesday came up with an eco-friendly way to celebrate Lohri using clarified butter and beeswax inside houses.

"The idea behind the miniature version of Lohri celebration is to reduce deforestation and pollution. People can celebrate the festival in their houses," Tanika told ANI.

Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year, marks the end of winter and the time to harvest rabi crops. The festival holds great importance for farmers as they thank the supreme power for the harvest of crops on the occasion.

On Lohri, bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad. Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)

