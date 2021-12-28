Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Panun Kashmir, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Tuesday renewed its demand for carving out a separate 'homeland' for the community with union territory status within Kashmir.

The outfit observed the 30th 'homeland day in Jammu to mark the adoption of Margdarshan resolution in 1991, Panun Kashmir Chairman Ajay Chrungoo said.

Charungoo said that the effect of "ignoring" the genocide in Kashmir which forced the KP community to flee can be seen in other states.

Eminent lawyer Tito Ganju claimed that "paper genocide" has been rampant in J-K right since the first census and the consequent delimitation that took place after independence.

He alleged that the current crisis is a direct fall out of "fudged census" which gave a "hegemonic clout" to Kashmir valley.

