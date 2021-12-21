Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal condemned the Punjab government for booking former Punjab minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case.

Addressing reporters over the matter, PS Badal said, "Congress government has changed three Director Generals of Police (DGPs) recently, exposing its political vendetta to frame senior Akali leaders in false cases."

"The Government's duty is to serve people, but this government is busy with political revenge. We will keep raising our voices against injustice," party patron Badal said.

Right after Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was on Monday booked in a drugs case, State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomed this move.

Sidhu said in a tweet today, "After 5.5 years of fight against a corrupt system run by Badal family and Captain and delay of 4 years without action taken on ED and STF Report against Majithia. Finally now, after pushing for credible officers in positions of power and influence first step has been taken!"

"An FIR has been registered in Punjab Police Crime Branch against the main culprits of Drug Trade on basis of February 2018 STF report, wherein I demanded this 4 years ago - It is a slap on the face of all those powerful who slept for years on issues at the heart of Punjab's soul," tweeted Sidhu.

The Congress leader further lashed out and said, "Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment. This is merely a first step. Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest and righteous and shun drug traffickers and their protectors."

Punjab Police has filed a case against the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia for being allegedly involved in a drugs case.

As per the Punjab police officials, an FIR was registered today against SAD MLA Bikram Majithia at Punjab SAS Nagar Police Station in a drugs case.

"He has been booked under Section 25/27A/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force," Punjab Police said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

