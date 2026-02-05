New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Opposition MPs held a meeting to discuss the floor strategy for the Parliament proceedings on Thursday at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also present in the meeting.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2026: Online Registration for 120 Flats in Mumbai Delayed.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly not allowing Rahul Gandhi to address the Lower House, citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff. The INDIA bloc has also been vocal, calling for a discussion on the India-US trade deal. However, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed Parliament, stating that the interests of sensitive economic sectors, including agriculture and dairy, have been safeguarded.

Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to resume discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's Address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Thursday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 05, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. The House has allotted 18 hours for the discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday; instead, after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister is likely to reply in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks today as the discussion continues.

In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master had moved the motion of thanks. The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28.

According to the List of Business, the Lower House is scheduled to begin with the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27.

The proceedings of the Upper House are scheduled to begin with an obituary reference to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)