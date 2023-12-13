Noida, Dec 13 (PTI) Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait condemned the security breach in Parliament on Wednesday and said neither the Samyukta Kisan Morcha nor the Bhartiya Kisan Union were linked to the incident as reported by a section of media.

Tikait is the national spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh-headquartered Bhartiya Kisan Union and a prominent face of the farmers' umbrella body Samyukta Kisan Morcha which had spearheaded a major protest against Centre's now-repealed farm laws in 2020-21.

During interrogation by the police, one of the accused Amol Shinde revealed that they were "upset over issues such as the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis, unemployment, that's why they committed this act," a source told PTI.

Family members of another accused Neelam said that she had earlier participated in several agitations, including the farmers' protest.

Tikait, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "The incident that happened in Parliament today is highly condemnable. The news published in the media in the name of Samyukta Kisan Morcha is completely baseless. SKM or BKU has nothing to do with it."

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting the police to get into action and round up the duo.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D who were held inside the Lok Sabha chamber, and Amol Shinde and Neelam -- caught outside Parliament -- are in police custody.

Lalit and Vishal are suspected to be their accomplices. While Vishal has been detained from Gurugram, Delhi Police teams have been sent to various locations to nab Lalit, sources said.

