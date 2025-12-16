New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will move for leave to introduce The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha, a proposed legislation aimed at further amending major insurance-related laws to strengthen India's insurance framework.

According to the list of business, Sitharaman will seek permission to introduce a Bill, which proposes amendments to three major legislations governing the insurance sector, the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.

Following the motion for leave, the Finance Minister will introduce the Bill in the House.

The Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am today with a full agenda, including questions, laying of papers, committee reports, and legislative business.

The Lok Sabha is set for a packed legislative and procedural agenda today, with the House scheduled to take up questions, the laying of official papers, the presentation of multiple Parliamentary Committee reports, ministerial statements on the implementation of committee recommendations, and the introduction and consideration of key Bills.

Several Union Ministers will lay papers on the Table of the House. These include Jitin Prasada (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Krishan Pal (Ministry of Cooperation), Ramdas Athawale (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment), Ram Nath Thakur (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Nityanand Rai (Ministry of Home Affairs), Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying), B. L. Verma (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment), Kamlesh Paswan (Ministry of Rural Development), Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma (Ministry of Heavy Industries), Murlidhar Mohol (Ministry of Cooperation), and George Kurian (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying). The details of these papers will be printed on a separate list.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)

