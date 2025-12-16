New Delhi, December 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of the 54th Vijay Diwas through a social media post. In a post in X, PM Modi remembered the courageous armed forces who fought tooth and nail in the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. He paid tribute to the unmatched spirit of nationalism of the brave soldiers.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians," he wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects, recalling the devotion and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces in the battle. She also recalled their courage and valour showcased during Operation Sindoor, India's responsive strike to Pakistan after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country. The Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges. In Operation Sindoor, the army has demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serve as an inspiration for the entire nation. I extend my best wishes to all soldiers and their families. Jai Hind!" she wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, noted that the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in full coordination and discipline, fought against the atrocities of the Pakistani Army to free Bangladesh, asserting global dominance of the Indian Armed Forces and shaping history.

In a post on X, he said, "On Vijay Diwas, the nation bows in pride and gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces who delivered the decisive victory of 1971. The Army, Navy and Air Force operated in flawless coordination, reshaping history and asserting India's strategic resolve. Their valour, discipline and combat spirit continue to inspire generations and strengthen our national will."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered the heroic struggle of the Indian Armed Forces in getting the historic win in 1971. "The indomitable bravery of the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces brought historic victory to India in 1971. The nation is indebted to their sacrifice; inspired by their immortal saga of heroism, India shall forever remain invincible. Jai Hind!" he wrote on X.

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge saluted the vigilance and bravery of the armed forces, resulting in the defeat of the Pakistani Army. He also noted that the victory became an absolute example of humanity and justice under the bold leadership of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In a post on X, Kharge said, "On this very day in the year 1971, history was made when the valiant armed forces of India decisively defeated Pakistan, securing independence for Bangladesh and reshaping the map of the world... Under the visionary, courageous, and resolute leadership of Indira Gandhi ji, this victory became a great example of humanity and justice. We pay our hundredfold salutations to the unparalleled courage, valour, and sacrifice of the Indian military might and the Mukti Bahini. The sacrifice and dedication of these valiant sons of Mother India will forever be remembered by a grateful nation."

Meanwhile, the Eastern Command of the Indian Army marked the 54th Vijay Diwas with a Military Tattoo in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Indian Army also recalled the heroism and nationalism of the Indian Armed Forces by sharing the historic tale of the liberation of Bangladesh through a social media post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Vijay Diwas is not just a date - it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War." They described the battle as a triumph that reshaped India's military history and said, "It was a victory where the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder, together giving the Bangladesh Liberation struggle its decisive thrust toward freedom... A triumph that reshaped India's military history, redrew the map of South Asia and gave birth to a new nation - Bangladesh," the post read.

The Indian Army noted that the victory ended the mayhem and cruelty of the Pakistani Army, faced by a large community. Indian Army, in 13 days dissolved at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers into surrendering, marking it as one of the largest military surrenders in the world.

