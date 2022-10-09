Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) A part of the protection wall of a housing complex in Thane city collapsed on Sunday evening, though there was no report of injuries to anyone, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 6:30pm when excavation work was taking place nearby with the help of an earth-moving machine, civic regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

"The rest of the wall is in a dangerous condition now. An unoccupied flat on the ground floor of the ground-plus-four building has also developed cracks," he said.

"The affected area has been cordoned off and the developer carrying out the excavation work has been asked to stop the activity as a precautionary measure," he added.

