New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 54 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky for Friday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality was in the "moderate" category in the evening as the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood 115 at 6.05 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".

