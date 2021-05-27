Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): Several parts of West Bengal, including Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, this will most likely be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall.

"Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect over some parts of Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad dists of West Bengal during next 1-3 hrs from 8:30 hrs today," the Regional Meteorological Centre informed.

As of 5:30 am on Thursday, the deep depression lay centred over south Jharkhand and the neighbourhood, and is likely to move northwards and weaken gradually into a depression in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)