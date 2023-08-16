New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday said that the party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of INDIA alliance.

Speaking to ANI, on attending INDIA alliance meeting, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said"...If they (Congress) don't want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for INDIA alliance, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of INDIA alliance."

Earlier today, the Delhi Congress meeting was held at the party headquarter in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and other party leaders to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Alka Lamba spoke to ANI about the meeting, she said, "We have been asked to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has been decided that we will prepare for all seven seats of Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections. Seven months are left and all the party workers have been asked to prepare for all seven seats."

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said while speaking to reporters, "We have to understand whether the statement came from the Delhi Congress or the Congress party as a whole."

In addition, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the central leadership will decide on contesting Lok Sabha polls from Delhi.

"...Our central leadership will decide this...Our political affairs committee and INDIA parties will sit together and discuss this (poll alliance)", said Bharadwaj while speaking to ANI.

Notably, INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

