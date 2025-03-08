New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Parul Kanwar, a X user said that her 82-year-old grandmother was injured at Delhi Airport after Air India allegedly failed to provide a pre-booked wheelchair, causing her to walk before collapsing.

In a post on X, Parul Kanwar accused the airline of "negligence, and explained how her grandmother, the widow of a decorated lieutenant general, faced hardships even after booking a wheelchair in advance.

"For our travel back from Delhi to Bangalore on 4th March 2025, we booked a wheelchair for my 82-year-old grandmother well in advance--confirmed by the airline. Upon reaching the airport, she was not allocated one," Parul wrote on X.

"With no other option, this old lady slowly made her way across 3 parking lanes at T3 New Delhi, on foot with assistance from a family member. She managed to enter the airport on foot; still, no wheelchair or assistance was provided, she added.

Parul further alleged that no Air India staff offered assistance, forcing her family to arrange medical help on their own. When a wheelchair finally arrived, the airline allegedly boarded her without conducting a proper medical check-up, despite visible injuries, including a bleeding lip and wounds to her head and nose. The flight crew provided ice packs and informed the medical team at Bengaluru airport, where she received two stitches upon arrival.

"She fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Not one person stepped in to help. We requested someone to help get first aid--no help," Parul said on X.

"Expectation from Air India staff was for the family member to go to the MI room and get medical aid. Finally, the wheelchair arrived, and she was promptly boarded without a proper checkup with a bleeding lip and injury to her head and nose. The flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches," she added.

The situation worsened after the flight, as the elderly woman had to be admitted to the ICU due to concerns over potential brain bleeds.

"Today, I sit here typing this from the ICU. She has been here 2 days under observation for potential brain bleeds. My mother and father watch as doctors pump her with medication, and her left side loses strength. From where we stand, it's a long road ahead of pain and recovery, which she did not deserve," she said.

The family has filed complaints with DGCA and Air India, demanding accountability. Air India responded amid public outrage and claimed that at no point was the wheelchair or any assistance denied to the passenger

"The said passenger, travelling with her family members, had arrived at the departure terminal much later than the recommended 2 hours before departure. Family members accompanying the passenger had reported at the PRM(Person with Reduced Mobility) desk located near Air India's ticketing office less than 90 minutes before the scheduled time of departure to request for a wheelchair. Due to the unprecedented peak demand at that hour, a wheelchair could not be made available within the 15 minutes that the passenger's relatives spent waiting for it. The claims of the passenger having waited for an hour for the wheelchair are baseless, " an Air India spokesperson said. "On their own accord, the passenger decided to walk along with those accompanying her. She unfortunately suffered a fall in the airport premises. Upon noticing the incident, officials of the Delhi Airport, as well as the airport doctor on duty immediately attended to her and administered first aid. We understand that the doctor's offer for additional medical attention was not accepted and the guest's family members insisted on continuing their travel to Bengaluru. Through this process, Air India staff were courteous, escorted them from immediate check-in through to priority security check and boarding. The passenger was also provided all possible care during the flight from Delhi to Bengaluru," the spokesperson added.

The Airline further claimed that the family was provided an excort and taken for further medical attention on reaching the Bengaluru Airport

"Upon reaching Bengaluru, as requested by the family members, the guest was escorted by our staff for further medical attention in the Bengaluru Airport premises, and later also escorted until the drop-off point. At no point was the wheelchair or any assistance denied to the passenger. Air India's staff cooperated with the guests through their journey. We have reached out to the guest's family and pray for her wellbeing." the Air India spokesperson said. (ANI)

