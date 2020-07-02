New Delhi, July 2 (PTI) Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for Indian soldiers martyred recently in clash the with Chinese army.

"As you all know that my birthday is on July 5 and I am getting news that party workers, Dalit Sena Workers and other well-wishers are planning to celebrate it. I am very thankful to all my friends and well-wishers for this gesture," the Lok Janshakti Party supremo tweeted.

"However as a mark of respect to our brave army officer and soldiers martyred recently on the Indo China border, maximum of whom were from Bihar, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday," he added.

Paswan, who will turn 74 this year, is a politician from Bihar and is currently Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs at the Centre.

