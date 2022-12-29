Pathankot (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested and 3.2 kg of opium was recovered on Wednesday, by the Pathankot Police in Malikpur Chowk.

The police had received a secret input, based on which they barricaded the roads, and arrested the two peddlers.

The two arrested drug peddlers are residents of Rajasthan, and they had entered Pathankot for smuggling drugs.

The police also seized two mobile phones from their possession.

The police have registered the case in the matter and further investigation is being done into the case. (ANI)

