New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Thursday granted 12-day police custody of Ashhar Danish and Kamran Qureshi in the ISIS terror module case.

Earlier in the day, five terrorists, including Ashhar Danish, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan, Aaftab Ansari, Huzaifa Yaman and Kamran Qureshi, were presented in front of the Patiala House Court.

Also Read | Gariaband Encounter: 10 Maoists, Including Senior Leader, Killed; 26 Arrested in Chhattisgarh.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered Pakistani links to a terror module and arrested a total of five people on Thursday, confirmed Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional CP of the Special Cell. He said that eleven people were picked up, of whom five have been arrested.

Among the people who have been arrested, one is from Jharkhand, two from Delhi, who were basically residents of Mumbai, one is from Telangana, and one is from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Ethanol Blending in Petrol: Nitin Gadkari Defends E20 Policy, Calls Controversy 'Paid Politically Motivated Social Media Campaign' (Watch Video).

At a press conference held in Delhi today, Kushwaha said, "Sulphur powder, Sulphuric acid, nitric acid, sodium bicarbonate, pH weighing checker, ball bearings and equipment which can be used for making an IED, wires, motherboards, laptops and mobile phones, plus weapons and cartridges have been found from them."

According to Kushwaha, the Pakistani handler tasked with them was to adopt a Khilafat model. Their plan was two-fold. First, they had to form a Khilafat-style group. They have their own team, which is called Lashkar, and after that, they had to do Jihad, Ghazwa-e-Hind type, on the basis of their distorted concept of understanding of Islam. Plus, some targeted killings were to be tasked to them.

"They had to acquire a place and prepare a team of many people. The leader of the team had an ID Ghazwa Leader, and he kept his code name as CEO. The central character in this was Ashhar Danish, a resident of Ranchi," Kushwaha said.

Regarding the identities of the accused, all five arrested individuals are young boys, aged between 20 and 26 years. Kushwaha said that Danish is from Jharkhand; major recovery has been made from him. He was in touch with the handler of Pakistan, and he had connected the whole group. He had this Ghazwa leader ID, and he was called the CEO."

"The other character with him was Aftab Ansari. He lives near Mumbai and is a resident of the Thane district. His task was targeted killing. For which he had acquired weapons from somewhere, and when he was about to return from Delhi after acquiring weapons, he and his associate, Sufiyan Abubakar, were arrested," he added.

One of their associates, Kamran Qureshi, was arrested in Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, and a fifth man, Huzaifa, was arrested in Nizamabad, Telangana.

"This was a homegrown operation. So, acquiring weapons, including making IEDs, even cartridges, they were told to prepare on their own. Some incriminating drawings have also been found by them...," Kushwaha added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)