New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court in Patna against a quack and his assistant in a case of alleged "organ removal and financial fraud".

The economic intelligence agency initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by a police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for offences under various sections of IPC, 1860 and the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994, an ED statement said.

The ED Patna zonal office filed a prosecution complaint on June 17 under the provisions of the PMLA before the special court (PMLA) at Patna against Pawan Kumar and Ravindra Kumar alias R K Singh in the case of alleged illegal organ removal and financial fraud, the agency said.

The special court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint on July 17.

The ED investigation revealed that one Sunita Devi, accompanied by her mother Tetari Devi, visited Shubhkant Clinic in Muzaffarpur for the treatment of her uterus.

Pawan Kumar, the operator of Shubhkant Clinic, allegedly in connivance with Ravindra Kumar alias R K Singh, a quack, advised surgery for her supposedly damaged uterus and "demanded Rs 20,000", the statement said.

During the operation, both of Sunita Devi's kidneys were allegedly removed along with her uterus, contrary to the claim that only the uterus and tumours were removed.

Post-surgery, Sunita Devi's health deteriorated, and she stopped urinating. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the removal of both kidneys, leading to her death.

Additionally, an extorted amount of Rs 40,000 was allegedly taken from Sunita Devi's family members at another hospital, totalling Rs 60,000, which is considered Proceeds of Crime (POC), the ED said.

The ED investigation further revealed that Pawan Kumar and Ravindra Kumar allegedly conspired to commit the crime, generating POC amounting to Rs 60,000, which was utilised for their personal benefits, the statement said.

In the police case, Pawan Kumar has been convicted by a special court (SC/ST Act), Patna, while Ravindra Kumar is currently facing trial, it said.

