Tumkur(Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Wednesday said that Pavagada Solar Park is a shining example of the government's commitment to clean and sustainable energy solutions.

"Pavagada Solar Park is a groundbreaking solar energy facility and a shining example of our commitment to clean and sustainable energy solutions. Our aim is to strengthen the bond between the government and the renewable energy industry, encouraging collaboration, fostering investment, and exploring new avenues for growth and job creation in the sector," KJ George said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state energy Minister held discussions with project stakeholders, including the park's management team, engineers, and environmental specialists, to "gain insights into the innovative approaches employed in developing and operating the solar park.

Energy Minister KJ George said that the Karnataka government wants to strengthen the bond between the government and the renewable energy industry, the official release said.

The Energy Minister said that the "impressive" statistics of Pavagada Solar Park underscored the profound impact renewable energy sources can have on our environment and the economy.

"The Solar Park has already significantly contributed to our nation's clean energy goals. With its state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels, cutting-edge technology, advanced energy storage systems, and efficient grid integration, the park has the capacity to generate 4.5 billion units of solar energy per annum and thereby helping in decreasing CO2 emissions to the tune of 3.6 million tons annually," K.J. George said.

"These impressive figures underscore the profound impact renewable energy sources can have on our environment and the economy," he added.

The objective of the ministers' visit was to underscore the state government's "unwavering support for the renewable energy sector and highlight the remarkable achievements of Pavagada Solar Park," said an official statement.

The Solar Park developed by Karnataka Solar Power Development Corporation Limited (KSPDCL) is a joint venture of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI). The Solar Park near Tirumani in Pavagada Taluk is one of the largest Solar parks in the world. (ANI)

