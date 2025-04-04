Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday praised the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament, saying it would benefit the welfare and development of poor Muslims in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "For this country, the name of hope is Prime Minister Modi, and the name of despair is the Congress Party, the Gandhi family, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, etc....All of them tried to ensure that no work could be done by the BJP in the interest of Muslims."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM criticized several opposition leaders for opposing the BJP's efforts to support Muslims.

"We do not engage in vote bank politics, which is why the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed, paving a major way for the welfare and development of the poor Muslims of this country ... The Samajwadi Party, Congress, TMC, AAP, BSP, DMK also know that this Waqf Amendment Bill is in the interest of Muslims," Maurya said.

Maurya emphasized that despite this opposition, the BJP continued to work for the welfare of Muslims in the country.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh assured that the Waqf Amendment Bill serves the public interest, dismissing the Opposition's concerns as politically motivated fear-mongering. He said that within two days, people would realise that they were being misled and that the bill was ultimately for their benefit.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "It has become the Opposition's tendency to spread fear against the BJP so they can instigate Muslims to strengthen their vote bank. They did the same with CAA... Within two days, people will understand that they are being misled and this bill is for their benefit..."

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, has also been passed in Parliament. (ANI)

