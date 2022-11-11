Visakhapatnam (AP), Nov 11 (PTI) Film star and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

The meeting between Modi and Kalyan during the Prime Minister's visit to Andhra Pradesh assumes significance amid the current political scenario in the state. Jana Sena is an ally of the BJP in AP.

On the invitation of the BJP national leadership, Kalyan met Modi as the latter camped in the port city as part of a two-day visit on Friday night.

Kalyan, along with Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar, met the Prime Minister at the INS Chola suite. In a 30-minute meeting, Modi had a one-on-one interaction with Kalyan, party sources said.

Though the meeting was scheduled to take place after Modi's interaction with the state BJP core committee, Kalyan was called in first as the Prime Minister's arrival got delayed by over 40 minutes.

Neither Jana Sena nor BJP leaders revealed what transpired in the interaction between Modi and Kalyan.

Later, the Prime Minister met the members of BJP core committee and discussed the political scenario in the state, party sources said.

