Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para on Wednesday hit out at the National Conference (NC), saying it had passed resolutions for the restoration of special status and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in a party meeting instead of the legislative assembly.

"So, the National Conference, armed with a brute mandate of 50 MLAs, passed a resolution on special status and statehood -- not in the J&K Assembly, where such matters belong, but in its party office, Nawai-i-Subh.

"Let that sink in. What's next? A cabinet meeting in the party office?" Para posted on his X handle.

He was reacting to the NC Working Committee passing a series of resolutions at its meeting on Wednesday, which included reaffirmation for the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also passed a resolution calling on the Centre to restore statehood to the Union Territory immediately.

The ruling NC's Working Committee also discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and armed confrontation between India and Pakistan, sources said.

The meeting began with the participants observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The meeting was chaired by NC president Farooq Abdullah. J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is vice president of the party, was also present.

"JKNC Working Committee meeting was held at party headquarters in Nawa-I-Subh, Srinagar, under the chairmanship of president Dr Farooq Abdullah. Honourable CM Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) was also present," the ruling party posted on its X handle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)