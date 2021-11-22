New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that peace prevails in Manipur after a long time and the northeastern state is progressing in every field.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' in Manipur via video conferencing, Shah said, "There was a time when armed groups spread terror in Manipur and in many cases the then governments were also involved, but there has been a very big improvement in the law and order situation under Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh".

"Development work which PM Modi and CM Biren Singh have undertaken in the last five years will surely have an impact on the development of Manipur over 70 years," said the Union Home Minister.

The Home Minister stressed that "a great amount of work on infrastructure has taken place in Manipur and hill villages for the first time feel that the Central and state governments are taking care of them".

He said that the state government has fulfilled promises made in Manipur that there will be no strikes, bandhs and blockades.

"Many works have been done in Manipur, a sports university is being built, a new Assembly building is ready. A lot of infrastructure work has been done in Manipur and hill villages have felt for the first time that the Central and state governments are taking care of them," he said.

Shah said that everyone wanted the votes of the electorate of Manipur, but did not worry about the development of the state, but now electrification of hill villages has been done.

"The Narendra Modi government is bearing the cost of health expenditure up to Rs 5 lakh for every Manipuri resident. Gas has been supplied to every house, toilets have been built, schools have been built on the hills and there have been efforts to ensure connectivity," he stated.

Manipur Chief Minister, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and several other dignitaries were present during the event.

The Union Home Minister further said, "I have got the opportunity of Bhoomi Pujan of Rani Maa Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum and through this sacred work the spirit, patriotism and efforts of our freedom fighters will be passed on to the generations to come."

Shah said setting up museums for freedom fighters across the country will help in uniting society, as where there is no tribal population, people do not know how much struggle tribal society went through and how many sacrifices were made by them for the country's Independence.

"That is why on August 15, 2016, the Prime Minister had announced that our government would build Tribal Freedom Fighters Museums in various states so that younger generations could know that our tribal brothers were ahead of us in making sacrifices," said the Home Minister.

He further said the government has allocated an amount of Rs 195 crore. "Out of which an amount of Rs 110 crore has already been released," he said.

Such museums are about to come up in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur, Shah informed.

The museum in Manipur is about to come up at a cost of Rs 15 crore and it will once again awaken the spirit of patriotism in the tribal areas of the Northeast.

Paying tributes to all the freedom fighters of Manipur on the occasion, Shah said that many freedom fighters of Manipur fought against the British in the state and made the country proud.

The Home Minister said that this museum will become a centre of attraction not only for Manipur but for the entire North-Eastern states because our freedom struggle is incomplete without our tribal brothers. "If anyone has sacrificed in the freedom struggle, then they are the Freedom Fighters of our tribal society."

Shah said this is the year of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and recently Prime Minister Modi decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15 every year as Janjaatiya Gaurav Diwas, to glorify the contribution of tribal society for protecting the culture and the Independence of the country.

"On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, we are celebrating the entire week from 15th to 22nd November as Aadivasi Gaurav Week," he said.

The Home Minister said that Rani Gaidinliu was born in a village in Manipur and joined Jadonang's Independence movement at the age of 13 and her two-year association prepared her to become a Freedom Fighter against the British.

"She took over the leadership of the movement and after the martyrdom of Jadonang, a fierce freedom struggle took place under her charismatic leadership. Living in the remote hills of the Northeast, a little girl challenged the world's largest empire. Today the country remembers her with respect," added Shah.

The Prime Minister had released Rs 5 and Rs 100 coins on the occasion of her birth centenary celebrations. She was also given the Padma Bhushan. The Indian Coast Guard has honoured her by naming a patrol boat in her name on October 19, 2016. (ANI)

