Noida (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 14.81 lakh on entities, including construction sites, that were found violating guidelines for combating air pollution here.

The action included a major penalty worth Rs 10 lakh on an entity that had kept construction material uncovered in violation of guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

Also Read | Delhi Schools to Remain Shut Till Further Order, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

A penalty of Rs 1 lakh was also slapped on private agency BVG for laxity in mechanical sweeping of roads, it said.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 63.17 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Single-Day Spike of 5,673 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest So Far; Tally Crosses 3.7 Lakh.

The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'very poor' on Wednesday.

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 14.81 lakh were imposed on Wednesday," the Authority said in a statement.

It said 300 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Wednesday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 where 150 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process.

Road stretches covering a distance of 101 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines, it said.

Fifty-five kilometres of footpaths and streets were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)