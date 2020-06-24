Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Those who are asymptomatic to COVID-19 do not need to get tested for COVID-19 as they can boost their immunity at home, Dr.Bhasker Rao, President Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Association (TSSHA) said on Tuesday.

Dr Rao said that the COVID-19 is not a dangerous disease and the only solution to it is to maintain social distancing and maintaining hygiene.

Speaking to ANI Dr Roa said, "We are planning to create awareness on COVID situation and tell how to avoid and what can we do if we get infected with COVID-19. It is not a dangerous disease. However, we all are afraid because as compared to other diseases, this spreads by contact. The only solution is to maintain social distancing and wear mask, frequent hand wash and protect yourself when people are sneezing and coughing."

He said that 98 percent asymptomatic people do not need a test.

"There are three types of people in which one is asymptomatic who are 98 per cent. Such people don't need to get tested and don't have to go to the hospital. You can stay at home and build your immunity by salt gargling, steam inhalations. The second is moderate symptomatic who may or may not require hospitalisation but need to be in constant touch with a medical worker," Dr Rao told ANI.

"You need to get hospitalised when the symptoms are severe and there might or might not be the use of a ventilator. Any conditions such as hypertension, diabetics, cancer patients, lung problem patients should be taken care for a few months," Dr Rao added.

Speaking on the high fees charged by private hospitals Dr Bhasker Rao said, "We are treating the patients at the cost fixed by the government. When somebody wants a special room and special care and so many sophisticated things, they should be ready to pay and one lakh is not just for one day, it is for the entire treatment."

He added, "It is highly impossible to test 130 crore population, even though you test today it is necessary to test them next week. There is no guarantee that today the person who is negative will not be the same tomorrow." (ANI)

