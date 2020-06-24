Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India & official Xiaomi India website. The handset will be offered with exciting offers such as Airtel double data benefits with Rs 298/Rs 398 unlimited packs, 5 percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, no cost as well as standard EMI options. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 & Redmi 8A Smartphones Become Expensive in India.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ dot display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, the mobile phone comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging facility. For clicking photographs, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera featuring a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi owned stunning mobile phone will be offered with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. In addition to this, the handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Infrared, USB Type-C port & Bluetooth v5.0. The Prices of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has recently been increased by Rs 500. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now costs Rs 16,999 for 6GB & 64GB, Rs 18,499 for 6GB & 128GB & 19,999 for 8GB & 128GB variant.

