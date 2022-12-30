Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): People of 'Dharmayatra Mahasangh' in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday offered prayers at the temple and chanted 'Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra' for the 'good health' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

Dharmayatra Mahasangh organized a prayer at Vadodara's Kamnath Mahadev Temple for Heeraben Modi's good health.

Earlier in the day, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee offered prayers for the speedy recovery of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the holy shrine in Uttarakhand.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay said that prayers were offered after Abhishek Puja at Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath, Winter Abode of Lord Kedarnath.

The priests of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee also performed prayers for the good health of Heeraben Modi (99) at Shri Narasimha Temple Joshimath and Yog Badri Pandukeshwar.

"Apart from this, prayers were also offered in temples subordinate to the temple committee including Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi, famous Shaktipeeth Kalimath, Shri Triyuginarayan Temple, Shri Markateshwar Temple Makkumath," Ajendra Ajay said.

Prime Minister Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted to hospital and her condition is reported to be stable.

PM Modi visited his mother at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

Several leaders, ministers and world leaders wished a speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother after she was admitted to a hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love, and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also wished for PM Modi's mother's speedy recovery and said, "We all are with him (PM Modi) in this hour."

Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today wished speedy recovery to Heeraben.

"I wish my good friend PM @narendramodi's mother Smt Heeraben Modi ji a speedy recovery from her recent ailment. Our prayers are with her for healing and good health," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon extended his 'good wishes' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

"Praying for the good health & speedy recovery of PM @narendramodi's mother Smt #HeerabenModi ji," Naor Gilon said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Later on, the hospital said that Heeraben Modi's health condition is recovering.

The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that Heeraben, who was admitted on Wednesday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, will be discharged soon.

"Heeraba's health is very good. Her health is recovering rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or so," the CMO said in a statement on Thursday. (ANI)

