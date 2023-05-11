Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Thursday claimed that people in Jammu and Kashmir are disappointed with the lieutenant governor-led administration as authorities do not pay heed to their problems.

He also expressed concern over the delay in holding of assembly elections in the Union Territory.

"I am hopeful that the prime minister (Narendra Modi) will fulfil his promise and assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir," Bukhari said while addressing his party's leaders and workers here.

People are disappointed with the lieutenant governor-led administration, he claimed and added, "they are not given heed by authorities in every district in absence of an elected government".

"Therefore, an elected government is necessary in Jammu and Kashmir to end growing public woes," Bukhari said.

During the programme, dozens of National Conference leaders and workers from the Inderwal assembly constituency in Kishtwar district joined the Apni Party.

While welcoming the new entrants, Bukhari hoped that their joining would strengthen the roots of his party in the assembly constituency.

"The Apni Party, if it forms the next government, will ensure equitable development in all regions and funds will also be distributed as per the requirement of districts to overcome backwardness and underdevelopment," he said.

Bukhari said that "we will give special thrust on the infrastructural development in the rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir as it is our top priority".

