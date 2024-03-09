Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) The BJP is the only party "suited" to safeguard Punjab's long-term interests, its leader Sunil Jakhar asserted on Saturday and attacked the ruling AAP in the state, saying the people will teach it a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls for its "arrogance".

On the alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Goa for the polls and their announcement to fight the elections independently in Punjab, he said that people are "disillusioned with this brazen unholy alliance" and are waiting for the announcement of the elections.

Also Read | TDP-Jana Sena-BJP Alliance To Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls Together in Andhra Pradesh.

People will come out openly against the "arrogance" of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led regime in Punjab, Jakhar said and added that they have also seen through the "illegal" partnership between the AAP and Congress.

They are ready to teach both the parties a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections, he said while chairing the state election management committee meeting ahead of the polls which are expected to be held in April-May.

Also Read | Shauryan Thapa, Widow of IAF Aviator, Becomes Indian Army Officer (Watch Video).

Punjab sends 13 member to the Lower House of Parliament.

The BJP is the only party "suited" to safeguard Punjab's long-term interests, Jakhar said while asking all party functionaries and workers to work hard and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of inclusive development to every household.

"The last 10 years have seen India grow at an incremental pace and the whole world is looking at us to build on the momentum," he said, referring to the tenure of Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

"Punjab will vote for continuity at the Centre and will contribute by helping the BJP win all the seats in the state," he said and added that "we (the party) are fully geared for exposing the falsehood of the AAP on every issue, be it on the concerns of farmers or demands of government employees or industrialists".

In a swipe at Mann, Jakhar said that the Punjab chief minister's "drama" of projecting himself as an advocate of farmers has further exposed his understanding of their issues. It has also enlightened farmers about the insidious AAP agenda to instigate and use youngsters for political motives, the BJP leader alleged.

Jakhar alleged that gangsters "rule the roost" in Punjab and traders are living in fear.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)