Jammu, Aug 16 (PTI) Senior Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir on Wednesday demanded holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed people are feeling "alienated" due to the widening gap between the local populace and the administration.

The party's senior vice president was addressing its members and workers at a meeting. Mir also directed them to prepare for the Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayat elections, which are likely to be held later this year.

"The inordinate delay in the restoration of democratic system in Jammu and Kashmir is a cause of concern as it has given rise to the feeling of alienation among the people due to the widening gap between the administration and the local populace," Mir said.

He said an elected government is answerable to the people. "Elected government must replace the present form of governance (lieutenant governor-led administration) to bring more transparency and accountability in the system," he said.

