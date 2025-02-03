New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Delhi, stating that the people of Delhi have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

While speaking to reporters in the national capital, Chirag Paswan said, "Wherever we are going, I am seeing enthusiasm for NDA among the people. The way people are angry with AAP's corruption, one thing is certain: this time, an NDA-led BJP government is going to be formed in Delhi on February 8."

"People of Delhi have faith in Prime Minister Modi's Garib Kalyan Yojana. With Prime Minister Modi's vision, we will work to bring new schemes into action. We will not work to remove schemes but to expand them," he added.

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed that AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi would lose in the upcoming assembly elections, and a BJP government would be formed.

"Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi are losing the election. BJP government is going to be formed in Delhi. We will make Delhi the best national capital region in the world. We will increase facilities for workers and poor people as well as industrial belts. We will provide electricity and its price will be reasonable. No one can tolerate the increased electricity bills that are coming today. On February 5, the people of Delhi will bring BJP to power by pressing the lotus button," said Tiwari while addressing a public meeting in Narela on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also addressed a public meeting organized in support of BJP candidate Ravindra Inderraj Singh from the Bawana constituency on Sunday.

"Our goal is the overall development of Delhi, and for this, we need a strong and stable government. Many important development works have been done in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. More than 30 thousand needy people have got a concrete roof under Modi's rule, while lakhs of people are taking advantage of free treatment under the Ayushman Yojana," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami attacked the AAP government, saying that they had failed to implement the schemes of the central government.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8. (ANI)

