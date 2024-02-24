Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that people will show the Congress the exit door in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He was speaking at the Tridev Sammelan in Hamirpur on Saturday.

Thakur said, "Congress has been exposed. Congress first makes promises and then shows its back. In a video, Priyanka Gandhi says 5 lakh government jobs will be given to youth, however, the state CM and other ministers are denying which indicates that before the ballot they make big promises and later they deny. People will show them the exit door this time."

Also Read | Kanpur: Five-Year-Old Student Moves Allahabad High Court Against Liquor Shop Near School In Uttar Pradesh.

He further said that earlier also Congress was in power in the state but BJP won the Lok Sabha polls.

Thakur further said, "We will win the Lok Sabha polls. In 2003 they promised government jobs but did not fulfill them. In 2012 they formed the government and assured that they would give unemployment allowance but did not give. In 2022 they promised that they would buy cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and milk at Rs 100 per litre. They had promised 5 lakh government jobs and Rs 1500 to women which they did not give. People are feeling cheated."

Also Read | Manipur: Suspected IED Blast Kills Student Near DM University Complex in Imphal, Another Injured.

He said that the BJP is a political party in which the 'Karyakarta' and the organisation play very important role.

"Tridev strengthens the polling booths. We are going to run a campaign so that in every polling booth the BJP gets record votes to fulfil the target of 370 seats for the BJP and 400 for the NDA," he said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi he said that he becomes a laughing stock when he gives speeches referring to his speech in Uttar Pradesh.

"Four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family became MPs from Uttar Pradesh. When Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad he raised questions about the intelligence of the people of Uttar Pradesh. He has lost his senses," he added.

Earlier, in a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads.

Addressing the public in Amethi, Wayanad MP said the youths of Uttar Pradesh were on a 'trip' after boozing by night.

"I went to Varanasi and I saw people lying on roads drunk. The youths of Uttar Pradesh are on a trip after consuming liquor by night. On the other hand, there is the Ram Mandir which is only visited by the likes of PM Modi, Ambani and Adani. You will see all our billionaires there but not a single person from a backward class or the Dalit community," Rahul said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)